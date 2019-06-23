CONSTANTINEAU, Rene After a long and courageous battle, passed away on June 21, 2019, leaving his beloved wife Julia (nee Samulack). Loving father of Joanne Hajas and her husband Steve. Proud grandfather of Laura and Matthew. Dear brother of Paul, Aurele (Marilyn), Claude (Adele), Ronald, Murielle Ssc., Claire Desnoyers (Donald), Laurette Proulx (Emmett), Rollande Laundrie (Dave), Susane Mac Crimmon (Duncan) and Carmen Lalonde (Robin). Rene will be sadly missed by Emilie, Andrea and Cassandra, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW), on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Martha & Mary Roman Catholic Church, 1870 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Mississauga, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 23, 2019