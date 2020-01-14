|
|
MASSIE, RENE EVELYN (nee SLACK) Peacefully, at Lakeridge Health - Oshawa on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 82 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Alec Massie. Loving Mum of Richard (Lisa) and Alison Broadworth (Mark). Cherished Grandma of Isobel and Alex. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends. A warm thanks to the nurses at Lakeridge Health - Oshawa for their compassion and care. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa (905-721-1234), on Tuesday, January 14th, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, January 15th, at 11:00 a.m. Interment to take place at Mount Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Personal Attendant Care, Inc. (PAC), or . Online condolences may be made at: www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020