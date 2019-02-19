Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RENE JAMES (JIM) RANGER. View Sign

RANGER, RENE JAMES (JIM) January 30, 1957 - February 10, 2019 Jim passed away in Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario. Jim was a very thoughtful and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a private person, but with his family he was always there to give you guidance and a warm shoulder. Jim was proud to say that he was and still holds the record as the youngest registered court reporter in Canada. He was also an accredited antique appraiser and loved wondering for hours through the little shops looking for treasures. Jim had a passion for everything hockey, especially the Toronto Maple Leafs, whom he was a lifelong fan. Jim leaves behind his daughter Tamara Brookes-Ranger (Bill), his son Justin Ranger, sisters Denise Ranger and Cindy Hewlett-Ranger and grandchildren Kayden, Autumn, Christian, Lily and Leya. He will also be missed by his nephews Christopher Hewlett (Francis) and Adam Hewlett, cousins Mason and Harlynn, his soulmate Kathy Clanfield and his loving extended family, Jay and Spencer Cameron and Sharon Zanardo. There will be a Celebration of Life on June 1st at the Port Credit Legion, Port Credit, Ontario, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. An impromptu opportunity to share your stories with everyone will be welcome.

