PILLON, RENZO ANGELO With heartbreak, we announce the sudden passing of Renzo Pillon on July 24, 2020. Beloved husband to Robin, proud and devoted father of Tara (fiancé Christopher Mamone) and Nicole. Predeceased by his father, Rino(March 16, 2001), he leaves behind his adored mother, Gina and sisters Luana and Denise. Renzo always saw the world from a perspective of love, gratitude, acceptance, and forgiveness. He was a caring and giving man who lived his life with integrity, respect and faith. Gentle yet strong, serious yet quick witted, Renzo inspired a higher standard in family and friends alike. He saw the best in everyone and encouraged success in others. Every opinion was valid and worthy of consideration. His understated elegance and humility permeated all that he did and everyone that he touched. Renzo pursued many passions. His love for architecture, his chosen profession, was never work to him. He took tremendous pride and care in every detail of his projects. He achieved great joy through charitable work. Renzo had a true passion for cycling, which he shared with a special group of friends. He never wanted to be the centre of attention, yet was a beacon of love, wisdom and strength. He was a hero to his family and provided thoughtful guidance and support in their lives - late night talks, family meals, baking videos, costume design, music selection, choreography notes, business advice, and so much more. Renzo was taken too soon but he has left a profound impact and the most cherished and beautiful memories – a kind and exceptional husband, father, son, brother, friend and mentor. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Renzo may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. For details please visit: www.bernardofh.com