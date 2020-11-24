PUPULIN, Renzo Peacefully, at his home, on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the age of 66. Dearly beloved husband for 40 years to Anne Marie Pupulin (nee Spiteri). Loving father of Daniel (Laura) and Stephen (Sally). Cherished Nonno of James. Renzo will be sadly missed by his collegues and friends at The Canadian Standards Association where he worked for 39 years. Private funeral arrangements. Funeral webcast on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at: newediukfuneralhome.com