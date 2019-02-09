Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RETA FOSTER. View Sign

FOSTER, RETA (nee MORRIS) Our dear mother passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the age of 85, with her beloved children Wendy (James) and David (Kathleen), by her side. Cherished grandmother to Julia, Hudson and Parker. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews; fondly remembered by her in-laws. Predeceased by her sister Marion and parents Robert Morris and Mary Stenhouse. Reta was dedicated to her family and friends. She had an optimistic outlook, was well-read, witty and always thankful. Reta will be dearly missed by many and always in our hearts. Friends and family will be received at the Central United Church, 131 Main St., Unionville, ON, on Saturday, February 9th from 12 noon until time of Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Donations may be made to the Arthritis Society of Canada or Sunnybrook Schulich Heart Centre. Online condolences can be made at

166 Main Street North

Markham , ON L3P 1Y3

