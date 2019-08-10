SYME, REX ALEXANDER 35-Plus Year Employee with Canada Post Peacefully passed away at Bridgepoint Hospital on August 1, 2019, at the age of 67. Loved son of the late Alec and Helen Syme. Dear brother of Cheryl Wray (Ted Cornish), Marlene Syme and Jan Martin (Ken). A Celebration of Rex's Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 178, 109 King Street East, Bowmanville, Ontario, on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m., with Words of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street, Bowmanville, Ontario. Online condolences and donations may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019