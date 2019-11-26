GENORIO, Rezi June 29, 1929 - November 23, 2019 Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on November 23, 2019, at the age of 90. Much loved wife of the late Karl Genorio. She will be deeply missed by her son John (Christine) and daughter Karli (John) Plesko. Loving grandmother "Mama" to Matthew (Laura), Michael (Maggie), Andrew and the late Johnny. Adored great-grandmother to Evelyn, Lily and Oliver. Predeceased by her parents Matilda and Alojz Janezic and 9 of her siblings. She will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and family and friends in the United States, Australia, Slovenija and Germany. Visition will take place from 9–10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26th at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church (739 Browns Line). Funeral Mass to follow. Burial at Assumption Cemetery to follow. Donations to the McCall Centre or to Dom Lipa would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolences may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.Com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2019