SHULMAN, RHEA CELESTE 1921 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at the Dunfield Residence in Toronto, on August 30, 2019, in her 99th year. She is mourned by her children, Miriam, David, Deborah and Martha, by her grandchildren, Tova, Beth, Adi, Tal, Etai, and Aaron, by her brother Richard and sister-in-law, Harriet and niece and nephews, Miriam, David, and Lucah. Rhea was predeceased by her husband Wilfred Shulman. The daughter of Lou Epstein and Anne Borshay Lee, Rhea was born in Chicago and raised in Toronto. Marrying Wilfred in 1941, she spent the war years in Petawawa and Trenton while her husband was overseas in the Canadian Forces Engineering Corps. In the 1950s, living in the Moore Park area of Toronto, while Wilfred built his architectural practice, Rhea raised a family of four and was active in the Toronto Jewish community. She served as education director of the Temple Emmanu-El Synagogue and was active in the Canadian Council of Jewish Women. She was the founding director of the Bernard Betel Centre for Creative Living, a drop-in day centre for Jewish seniors, serving several thousand members. Also a longtime member of the United Jewish Peoples Order - Morris Winchevsky Centre, Rhea remained very active into her nineties in efforts to preserve and foster Yiddish language and culture. She will be remembered for her gifts as a master chef of traditional Jewish cuisine and as the core person of an extended family that included Shulmans, Hales, Millers, Epps, Mannings, Lees, Borshays, and Rosenbergs, and that stretched from Toronto to Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey and Vancouver. Her High Holiday dinners and Passover seders for 25 attendees, which she hosted well into her eighties, were legendary. We will always remember her wisdom and love of family, her zest for living, and particularly, her infectious laughter. Thanks to the staff at the Dunfield Residence, and especially to Mr. Robert MacDonald for thoughtful and dedicated care. Funeral will be held Sunday, September 1st. For details, please contact Benjamin Funeral Services, 2401 Steeles Ave. W., 416-663-9060; [email protected] Shiva will be held at the home of Drs. Richard Lee and Harriet Rosenberg, 28 Crang Ave., Toronto, Sunday, September 1st after the interment, and Monday, September 2nd, and Tuesday, September 3rd from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Morris Winchevsky School Education Fund, 585 Cranbrooke Ave., Toronto M6A 2X9, 416-789-5502; winchevskycentre.org Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

