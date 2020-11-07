ADOLPH, RHEBA JUDITH Passed away comfortably at age 84 on September 24, 2020. A native of Detroit, born to parents Louis and Gert Rosenzweig, she and Robert, husband of sixty years, moved to Toronto with their sons in 1968. First trained in teaching, Rheba received a MSW degree at the U of T, where she was later on the faculty. Rheba's clinical work at North York General Hospital, as well as teaching, research, and writing, often led her to adventures around the world. A natural activist, she was involved in uncountable volunteer pursuits, including working with Indigenous peoples of North America and juvenile offenders; Teaching Awareness Through Puppetry; and many years at the Art Gallery of Ontario. Rheba loved singing at Temple and with the Toronto Amadeus Choir. Her motto was "Disturb the universe"; her advice, "Rejoice!". "Bubbe Bebe" is survived by, brother Bob (Adelle), sons Jack (Judy), Ben (Lara), and Steven (Diana), and adored grandchildren, Jordan, Molly, Lauren, Jonah, Ryan and Matthew. There was no service, but donations to The Art Gallery of Ontario in her honor are welcome.



