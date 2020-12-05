1/1
RHENA BERNICE CLARK
CLARK, RHENA BERNICE It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Rhena on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her husband George Clark and her partner Dick Sutton. Loving mother of Darryl and his wife Carolyn. Cherished Nana of her grandchildren Ryan, and Stephanie and her husband Shaki Hughes. We would like to thank the staff at Wynford DelManor for all their wonderful care. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com


Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
