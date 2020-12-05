CLARK, RHENA BERNICE It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Rhena on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her husband George Clark and her partner Dick Sutton. Loving mother of Darryl and his wife Carolyn. Cherished Nana of her grandchildren Ryan, and Stephanie and her husband Shaki Hughes. We would like to thank the staff at Wynford DelManor for all their wonderful care. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.