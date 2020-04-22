STANSBURY, RHETA JOY (nee RATTLE) September 17, 1928 - April 18, 2020 After a period of declining health, passed away peacefully at the Brant Centre Long-Term Care on April 18, 2020, at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband Jack (2008). Rheta will be deeply missed by her children Brian (Rita) of BC, Susan (Graeme) of Burlington, grandson Andrew (Lindsay) also of Burlington, stepgrandsons Rod (Melissa) of BC and Jeremy (Shelley) of Alberta, brother Donald of Markham and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Rheta was also predeceased by her parents James and Jessie (nee Milroy) and sisters Dorothy, Marion and Jean. We are very thankful to the staff and volunteers at Brant Centre for their care and compassion over this past year, especially during these difficult times. Rheta was born and raised in Milliken. She was a devoted Wife, Mother and special Nana. She cherished her family and held lifelong friendships. Rheta loved entertaining friends and family and was an avid gardener, golfer and 5-pin bowler. She will be terribly missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rheta may be made to a charity of your choice. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 22, 2020.