MEGAW SKELTON, RHODA GWENDOLINE (nee SHERIDAN) Mom, passed away peacefully, on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Blue Mountain Manor, Stayner, at the age of 95. Rhoda was born in Loree and lived her life in Collingwood, beloved wife of the late Norman Skelton and the late John Megaw. Loving mother of Dr. David (Penny) Skelton and Linda (Terry Strevens). Cherished grandmother of Erica (Anthony Auer), Candice (Dr. Dan Lee), Monica (Sean Purcell), Jeffrey (Lindsay) Strevens and Matthew (Emily) Strevens, and great-grandmother of Aidan, Danica, Sadie and Bryden. She was predeceased by her parents, David and Edith Sheridan, brother Clarence Sheridan, and the Skelton brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken Skelton, Elsie Bell, Howard Skelton and Gladys MacNicol. Mom will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Rhoda was the matriarch of her family. She cherished those moments of family time. Her skills as a seamstress and the delights that she would bake in the kitchen will always be wonderful memories. She was strong in her faith and was a lifetime member of All Saints Anglican Church, and in the community, as an outstanding member of the #163 Manita Rebekah Lodge, where she achieved the level of Past District Deputy President. Special thanks to Dr. Tony Rowlinson and Sylvia, as well as the staff at Blue Mountain Manor. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolences and memories may be shared on line at chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020