LEVANTIS, Rhoda Jean (nee MICHAUD) Rhoda Levantis passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband John "Babe", she will be remembered by sons John (Renee) and Brad (Frances), grandchildren Aaron (Millissa), Mallory (Christopher), Derrick, Crystalynn, Correy and William. Great-grandchildren Shyhiem, Rhys, Andrew and Alexander. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E. in Scarborough, on Wednesday, June 26th from 5 – 8 p.m. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.giffenmackscarborough.com for the Levantis family.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019