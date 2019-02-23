McCUNE, McNABB, RHODA Peacefully, in her sleep at home, on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late James and Mary McCune. Sister to David (Lynn) and Stephen (Nadine). Aunt to Christopher and Stacie McCune and Lisa McCune and Michelle Peter. Visitation on Wednesday, February 27th from 12 noon – 1 p.m. at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.). Funeral Service on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Donations in her memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019