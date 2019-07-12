BECK, RHONDA September 8, 1950 - July 6, 2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, at Ian Anderson Hospice, Oakville, Ontario. Beloved Daughter of the late Russell and Romaine. Dear Sister to Keith (Sheri), Carolyn and Steven (Cheryl). Treasured Aunt to Leslie (Mike), Jonathon, Candice (David) and Eric (Diane). Will be greatly missed by her great-nieces and nephews. Special friend to Sheila, Joyce, Connie, Barb and a vast network of others. Rhonda was a woman of many passions with Nursing being her one true calling. Graduating with a BScN RN designation from the University of Windsor she enjoyed a 47-year career with Mississauga/Trillium Hospital, WSIB and St. Mike's, while recently retiring from Princess Margaret Hospital. Her caring and compassionate nature extended to her personal life with her sharing her love of music, theatre and travel with her abundant circle of friends. Special Thanks to Princess Margaret Hospital and Credit Valley Hospital Oncology departments with extra heartfelt thanks to Dr. Besik, Ruth at Acclaim Health and the incredible staff of Ian Anderson House. We invite you to honour and commemorate Rhonda at a Celebration of Life Service with reception to follow, to be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with visitation gathering one hour prior. Cremation has taken place with private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Ian Anderson House would be greatly appreciated. For donations and online condolences please visit www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 12, 2019