MATHEWS, RICARDA ELEANOR (nee LINDSAY) 1917 - 2020 It is somewhat fitting that Ricarda's life was bookended by the hardship of a global pandemic on either end. Fitting because Ricarda was a beacon of joy, life and strength throughout her life. She always lit up the room with warmth and laughter. She showed her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren just what it meant to be a strong woman. Nothing would get Ricarda down or hold her back. Born in Ireland, Ricarda remained forever Irish with a lilt in her voice, a sparkle in her eye and a hint of mischief present always. Always intellectually ahead of her time and a forward thinker, Ricarda was educated at Trinity College in Ireland before emigrating to Canada with husband Henry Mathews. She went on to a career with the Toronto District School Board finishing her career as a school principal where she presided over schools that were ever more challenging. Ricarda was passionate about providing opportunities through education to all students. Active throughout her life, Ricarda loved the outdoors and spent summers at the cottage surrounded by family from near and far. She loved sailing, canoeing, swimming and tennis. When the sun set, it was time to break out the cards. She was a shark disguised as a genteel woman. She had a keen eye for photography and enjoyed the entire process, developing her own film. Ricarda was an incredible woman whose example will live on through the countless lives she touched. Predeceased by husband Henry, daughter Ricarda and son William. Survived by son Robert, grandchildren Rhonda, Jon and David and great-grandchildren Talia, Trinity, Galileo, Lindsay, Jackson, Benjamin and Taylor. The family will receive friends at the Wagg Funeral Home, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Saturday, October 17 from 1 - 2 p.m. A Service to Celebrate her life will be held in the chapel at 2 p.m. In accordance with the directives provided by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario please contact the funeral home to schedule your attendance. Wearing of masks or face coverings is mandatory. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation or on line at pphfoundation.ca
. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com