COSBURN, RICHARD ALBERT It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Albert Cosburn in his 81st year at Humber River Hospital on June 11, 2019. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Carole (nee Thompson) for 56 years. Loving father of Stephen (Marla), Gordon (Stephanie), Philip (Rose), Richard (Susan), Caroline (Brent Chaters) and Catherine (Jeffrey Savage). Proud grandfather to William, Courtney, Lauren, Paul, Alexandra, Madison, Charlie, Molly, Charlotte, Victoria and Ethan. Richard leaves behind his sisters Margaret Walker and Jacqueline Millward and brother-in-law James Thompson (Linda). Richard (John) will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by Brian (Lorie), Karen (Gary), Marianne, Christine (Nolan), Sarah, Katherine, Hugh (Georgia) and Neil. The visitations will be at Turner and Porter (4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke) on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A service of Thanksgiving for the life of Richard will be held at Humber Valley United Church (76 Anglesey Blvd., Etobicoke) on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019