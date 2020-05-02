Richard Allan FORESHEW
FORESHEW, Richard Allan Suddenly on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Survived by Josephine, his beloved wife for the past 66 years. Loving father to Bruce (Theresa), Barbara and Sandra (Rick). Proud Papa to April, Mark, David, Joseph, Stephanie and Christina. Dear brother to Minnie, June and Ruth. Predeceased by his parents Minnie and Bruce and his siblings Ralph, Dorothy and Gertrude. Richard will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com


Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
