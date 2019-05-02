HOWARTH, RICHARD ALLAN 1948-2019 Rick passed away in the place he loved most, the apartment he had shared with his mother, Jean (1922-2007). While his death was unexpected, it followed on a period of ill health that had kept him in Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre over the Christmas, 2018 period. Rick was born in Toronto, ON, on November 15, 1948. He attended John Wanless Public School, then Northern Secondary, graduating from York University with a degree in History. He was a highly successful sales associate at Eaton's Sherway Gardens (Etobicoke), joining the "Million Dollar Club" for his work in men's clothing. He earned a reputation for his honesty, work ethic, and an impeccable memory for his clients. His two passions in life were sports and history. He had an unshakable faith in the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Argos, and could quote player stats in real time. His love of history centered on World War II, though he was also a voracious reader of anything involving contemporary politics. While he had become more solitary over the last decade of his life, memories of special events shared with immediate and extended family gave him great pleasure. He is survived by his sister, Lynne (Janet McDougall), and members of the Howarth and Iddon families. "Remembering Rick", a celebration of his life, will be held in the Rosedale Room, at the HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME - A.W. MILES - NEWBIGGING CHAPEL, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Eglinton Avenue East) beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th with a reception to follow. If desired, donations would be appreciated to LOFT Community Services, 15 Toronto Street, 9th Floor, Toronto M5C 2E3. (https://www.loftcs.org/). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019