Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allan LEE-SING M.D.. View Sign Service Information Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 (416)-485-9129 Obituary

LEE-SING, M.D., Richard Allan 1939 - 2019 Our family is saddened by the loss of Richard on May 16, 2019. Richard came to Canada from Trinidad to study medicine at McGill University. He married, started a family and medical practice, caring for and laughing with his family and patients over the next 50 years. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Ann, their children, Suzanne (Michael), Nancy (Dan), Natalie (Michael) and cherished grandchildren, Adam, Cameron, Sarah and Matthew. He will be missed by sisters June and Donna and brothers Swithin and Godfrey as well as his many wonderful nieces and nephews and the thousands of patients that he treated so lovingly during his practice. He was predeceased by siblings Claudette and Angus. Friends, family and patients will be warmly welcomed at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 26th from 5-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Monday, May 27th at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow 5-7 p.m. Please visit Richard's memorial webpage at



LEE-SING, M.D., Richard Allan 1939 - 2019 Our family is saddened by the loss of Richard on May 16, 2019. Richard came to Canada from Trinidad to study medicine at McGill University. He married, started a family and medical practice, caring for and laughing with his family and patients over the next 50 years. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Ann, their children, Suzanne (Michael), Nancy (Dan), Natalie (Michael) and cherished grandchildren, Adam, Cameron, Sarah and Matthew. He will be missed by sisters June and Donna and brothers Swithin and Godfrey as well as his many wonderful nieces and nephews and the thousands of patients that he treated so lovingly during his practice. He was predeceased by siblings Claudette and Angus. Friends, family and patients will be warmly welcomed at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 26th from 5-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Monday, May 27th at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow 5-7 p.m. Please visit Richard's memorial webpage at www.etouch.ca for extended obituary and service details. Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close