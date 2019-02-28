Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD (RICK) ARNOLD. View Sign

ARNOLD, RICHARD (RICK) Suddenly on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, Rick Arnold, called home to be with the Lord, in his 89th year, beloved husband of the late Veronica Arnold. Loving father of Allan (Diane), Karen and Peter (Joanne). Cherished grandfather of Sean, Amy, Tanya (Ryan), Nathan, Merissa, Kaitlyn (Kevin), Holden and Jenny. Proud great-grandfather of Janessa. Dear brother of Robin (Sharon). Dear uncle of Rick Arnold and Karen Arnold. Fondly remembered by Lynda Wooley and his brother-in-law Joseph (Len) Stanley. Rick graduated from Pickering College in Newmarket then graduated from the University of Toronto. Rick returned to Pickering College for a short time as a teaching faculty member. Rick then took a position at York University, where he spent over thirty years working in their libraries. Rick was known for his passion for literature and tennis. Over the years, Rick was a member of the Bolton, Palgrave, Caledon East and Chinguacousy Tennis Clubs. Rick played and competed in the Ontario and Canadian Masters tennis competitions, well into his 80's. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton on Saturday morning, March 2nd from 11 o'clock until time of funeral service in the chapel at 12 o'clock noon. Followed by cremation. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Food For Life, P.O. Box 1107, Station F, Toronto M4Y 2T8; Canadian Food for Children, 1258 Lakeshore Rd. E., Mississauga L5E 1E9. Condolences for the family may be offered at

203 Queen Street South

Bolton , ON L7E 2C6

