WILLIAMS, RICHARD ARTHUR LESLIE (RICK) On Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Providence Care Hospital – Palliative Care Unit, Kingston, Rick Williams, loving husband and best friend of Maida (nee Pachter) passed away peacefully, in his 76th year. Devoted father of Michael (Raina) and adoring grandfather of Ryan and Sara. Born in Belleville to Reginald and Margaret Williams. Rick was a Special Ed consultant, Principal and role model to many in Kingston's education community. As per Rick's wishes, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Rick's memory may be made to the Food Sharing Project (4-37 Rigney St., Kingston, ON K7K 6Z3). Arrangements have been entrusted to CATARAQUI CEMETERY AND FUNERAL SERVICES (613-546-6545). Please feel free to share your memories of Rick online at www.cataraquicemetery.ca Cataraqui Cemetery and Funeral Services Kingston, Ontario
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019