Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Arthur SHANGROW. View Sign Service Information Ridley Funeral Home 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West Etobicoke , ON M8V 1K3 (416)-259-3705 Obituary

SHANGROW, Richard Arthur July 9, 1931 - November 23, 2019 Retired as District Chief after 35 years service with the New Toronto and Etobicoke Fire Departments. It is with deep sorrow that the Shangrow family announces the passing of Richard Arthur Shangrow in Mississauga, Ontario at the Credit Valley Hospital Palliative Patient Care Unit. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Singleton) for 65 years. Cherished father of Joan (Rudy Sibenik), Valerie (Robert Randall), Lois (John Randall), Brian (Carol Morrison) and Barbara (Rodney Gaudon). Loving grandfather of Lindsay, Leah, Brendan, Yvonne, Paul, Adam, Michele and Dylan. Great-grandfather of Sorley. Survived by his sisters June Hall and Nona (Jim) Robinson. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen Smith. Richard loved his family, vegetable garden, Mother Nature, cottage, firefighting job and NHL Hockey (Montreal Canadiens). Our thanks to Dr. F. Besik, Credit Valley Hospital for his compassionate care of Richard and to his exceptional palliative care team (too numerous to mention). You are appreciated. Family and friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705) on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Brown's Line/Evans Ave. Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Richard's memory to the Palliative Patient Care Unit of Credit Valley Hospital, or the Catholic Community of St. Josephine Bakhita, 3200 Thomas St., Mississauga, ON L5M 0V6. Messages of Condolence may be placed at



SHANGROW, Richard Arthur July 9, 1931 - November 23, 2019 Retired as District Chief after 35 years service with the New Toronto and Etobicoke Fire Departments. It is with deep sorrow that the Shangrow family announces the passing of Richard Arthur Shangrow in Mississauga, Ontario at the Credit Valley Hospital Palliative Patient Care Unit. Beloved husband of Betty (nee Singleton) for 65 years. Cherished father of Joan (Rudy Sibenik), Valerie (Robert Randall), Lois (John Randall), Brian (Carol Morrison) and Barbara (Rodney Gaudon). Loving grandfather of Lindsay, Leah, Brendan, Yvonne, Paul, Adam, Michele and Dylan. Great-grandfather of Sorley. Survived by his sisters June Hall and Nona (Jim) Robinson. Predeceased by his sister Kathleen Smith. Richard loved his family, vegetable garden, Mother Nature, cottage, firefighting job and NHL Hockey (Montreal Canadiens). Our thanks to Dr. F. Besik, Credit Valley Hospital for his compassionate care of Richard and to his exceptional palliative care team (too numerous to mention). You are appreciated. Family and friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705) on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Brown's Line/Evans Ave. Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Richard's memory to the Palliative Patient Care Unit of Credit Valley Hospital, or the Catholic Community of St. Josephine Bakhita, 3200 Thomas St., Mississauga, ON L5M 0V6. Messages of Condolence may be placed at RidleyFuneralHome.com "It is a far, far better rest you go to than you have ever known." God bless and sleep tight. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close