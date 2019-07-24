RICHARD BASIL GRINDAL

Obituary

GRINDAL, RICHARD BASIL Passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019, after 95 years on this earth. Richard grew up on a farm in England, served in the British Army in Burma and India in the war and immigrated to Canada in 1948, where he promptly met and married his life-love in 1950. He began training as an accountant, earned his CA in 1962 and had a long career as treasurer of a real estate firm. Together, Richard and Norma raised three sons, who were a never-ending source of pride to their father. Predeceased by Norma, his wife of 62 years and, tragically, his son Blain and daughter-in-law Joanne. Survived by sons David and Iain; daughters-in-law Joanne and Geri; and devoted grandchildren Alexander, Tyler, Andrew, Connor and Sarah. Visitation at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home (Scarborough), on Sunday, July 28th from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral service and reception to follow. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 24, 2019
