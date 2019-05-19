BENNETT, RICHARD "RICK" It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Richard "Rick" Bennett who passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 6, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Survived by his sons Jesse and Sam and his wife Carol (nee Shaw), sister Anne and predeceased by his brother Danny. Rick has numerous accomplishments with his career of over 35-plus years as a film director and a mentor to hundreds of students and film makers at TFS Toronto Film School. A Celebration of the Life of Rick Bennett will be held on Sunday, May 26th at 4:00 p.m. at The Great Hall, 1087 Queen Street West, Toronto. Donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 19, 2019