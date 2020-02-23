|
BILLINGS, Richard Rick passed away suddenly at Lakeridge Health Ajax on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at age 85 with his family by his side. Loving and devoted husband of Marilyn (nee Jones) for 61 years. Cherished father of Lynne-Marie Fabris (Gilbert), Lori Little (Dave), Shari Carricato (Jamie) and Greg. Treasured grandfather of James, Tania, Jeffrey, Leanne, Dominique, Carly, Jim, Will and great-grandfather of Carter, Emma, Makenzi, Logan, Owen and Lilly. The family will host a celebration of Rick's life in late Spring (May).
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2020