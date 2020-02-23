Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BILLINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard BILLINGS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard BILLINGS Obituary
BILLINGS, Richard Rick passed away suddenly at Lakeridge Health Ajax on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at age 85 with his family by his side. Loving and devoted husband of Marilyn (nee Jones) for 61 years. Cherished father of Lynne-Marie Fabris (Gilbert), Lori Little (Dave), Shari Carricato (Jamie) and Greg. Treasured grandfather of James, Tania, Jeffrey, Leanne, Dominique, Carly, Jim, Will and great-grandfather of Carter, Emma, Makenzi, Logan, Owen and Lilly. The family will host a celebration of Rick's life in late Spring (May).
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -