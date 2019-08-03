BRADBURY, Richard Conrad It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Rick Bradbury. After a challenging illness and surrounded by his devoted family, Rick passed away at Ajax Pickering Hospital on July 23, 2019. Rick leaves his children Tanya and Josh; granddaughter Royel; his father Arch; his older brothers Brian (Vivienne) and Robert (Fiona); his beloved aunts and uncles, especially Gloria Bradbury, Sandra Morris and Jim Bradbury who were with him when he passed; his other relatives and friends. Rick is reunited with his partner Lana, his mother Avis and his aunt Mina. Rick was happiest with the crowd at Campinn on Duck Lake near Kirkfield. He was a longtime employee of the City of Toronto and had just received recognition for 25 years. He was a loyal friend and quick to help out when needed. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019