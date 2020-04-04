Home

RICHARD CRAIG SIMONS


1958 - 2020
RICHARD CRAIG SIMONS Obituary
SIMONS, RICHARD CRAIG We are saddened and surprised that Craig passed away peacefully at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre on Wednesday April 1, 2020 of complications after bone marrow transplants. Craig was born in Fort Erie (ON) November 20, 1958, married in the Netherlands May 12, 1995. He is survived by his heartbroken wife Karen Baars, originally from Rijswijk, Netherlands and his mother Ruth Hughes (née Grey) who lives nearby in Toronto. Craig will be greatly missed by a wide network of family and friends on both sides of the Atlantic, and colleagues from across Ontario. Craig was an inspiration to many because he always tried to do the right thing. He showed courage, kindness, commitment, and humour in everything he took on, from lifelong relationships to beer making. Craig and Karen were planning travels, hikes, and adventures for the next chapter of their life together. They were about to celebrate 25 years of marriage. Craig earned his BA from Western University (London, ON) and LLB from the University of Windsor (ON). He retired in 2017 after a distinguished career of public service. During Craig's many years practicing law with the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General, he worked on a number of complex and challenging files. He earned a reputation for his hard work, depth of knowledge, and creativity in accomplishing his clients' objectives, and in his generous mentoring of young lawyers and natural collegiality. A celebration and remembrance of Craig's life will be scheduled at a later date, with good beer. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
