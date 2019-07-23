Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD CZERWINSKI. View Sign Obituary

Richard passed away peacefully, in his 74th year, with his wife Jan by his side, on July 20, 2019, at St. Joseph's Villa, after a long journey with Alzheimer's disease. Predeceased by his parents, Mary and Jan and brother Edward. Richard will be deeply missed by his wife of 46 years Jan; daughter Kyla (Mark Formanek); son Jonathan; extended family and friends. Richard graduated from Ryerson University as a polymer chemist and owned his own business. He was an avid traveller, collector and bargain hunter extraordinaire. The family greatly appreciated the support of Dr. Alex Kronenwald, Dr. Chris Patterson and the Alzheimer Society. They extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of St. Joseph's Villa, Pine Grove, for their care and compassion. Thank you to family and friends for their love and support during this journey. Funeral Services will be held at The United Hebrew Memorial Chapel of Hamilton at 28 Ewen Road, Hamilton, on Tuesday, July 23rd at 11:00 a.m. Shiva will be observed at the family home in Dundas on Tuesday, July 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Wednesday, July 24th and Thursday, July 25th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society in Richard's name would be appreciated by the family. Published in the Toronto Star on July 23, 2019

