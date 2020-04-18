HEYWORTH, Richard Dawson May 6, 1936 - March 19, 2020 On March 19, 2020 just the way Dad would have wanted, he was surrounded by his family when he passed away at Brampton Civic in his 84th year. Always a loving and dedicated husband and Dad. No one ever questioned Rick's love for family, or his work ethic. He is the beloved husband of Sheila (nee McKnight) for over 59 years. Dear Dad of Greg (Darlene), Robb (Kathie), Julie Weare, Carolyn (Andy) Truax. Proud Grandpa Rick to Robert (Brittany), Patrick (Sarah), Amanda (Mike), Katie, Dawson, Jamie (Mark), Kyle, Connor and Garrett. Great-Grandpa to Colton, Isabella and Skylar. Predeceased by his 7 brothers and 2 sisters. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Rick was a popular figure in his Bramalea neighbourhood and amongst his Highland Pines neighbours, often being called "Neighbourhood Watch" or "The Mayor", who was always happy to stop and chat with the neighbours. He was passionate, an animal lover and unapologetically unabashed in matters he truly believed in. He had an excellent sense of humour and infectious laugh often pulling pranks and telling jokes, he will be truly missed but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or The Brampton Humane Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.