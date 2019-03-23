Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD DERMONT. View Sign

DERMONT, RICHARD December 14, 1934 - March 18, 2019 Rick has set out to sea after a tough embarkation. MacMaster graduate, math teacher at Bathurst and Woburn CI, head at Laurier and Midland, pioneer of computer science in high school, member of the National Yacht Club and Delphi Users Group. A Corb child, evacuated from England to Canada at age 5 to save him from Hitler, he felt he had deserted his country. The Murrays and Grandma Whiteford fostered him in Nova Scotia. In 1946, he returned to Canada with his parents, Harold and Janet (Blinco). He married Joyce Howe in 1959 and fathered Celia (Kevin) and David (Priska). He also leaves his step-daughter Keyvan Csullog, the late Lola Csullog's daughter, his grandsons Dr. Noah Rosenberg (Christa) of Dallas, Sean C. Woodward of Los Angeles and great-granddaughter Lila Mae Rosenberg, as well as his friend Christine Brunton. He taught himself everything from jive to dry stone wall construction and bookkeeping. He was a gardener and handyman, especially good at dry wall and pool repair. He loved his Northern 29 Gecko, his Shiba Inus, hiking and cycling. He never missed a day of work. Rick sought the elixir of youth in fast cars, sail boats and young companions. He believed in a guaranteed income and social justice. Our Eeyore, our absentminded professor, everyone's contrarian, he wanted to live forever or at least until Bernie Sanders got elected. Cremation by Aftercare.org has taken place. Sunset and evening star And one clear call for me May there be no moaning of the bar When I set out to sea. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

