ROBINSON, Richard (Dick) Digby Born in Toronto to Monica (Bainbridge) and William Robinson, sister Beth Firstbrook (nee Robinson) predeceased. Predeceased by wife Barbara (Jaffray) Robinson. Richard 91, leaves three children Laura Campbell, (Cameron predeceased), Susanne Massie (David) and Spencer Robinson (Sandra) and five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jocelyn, Ian, Peter and Heather. As a teenager, Dick was featured in the Telegram and Globe & Mail as an expert bird photographer. He was awarded the Royal Photographic Society Fellowship designation at age 15. He worked for Lands & Forest in Dorset, Ontario where he filmed several NFB shorts and subsequently built the family cottage on Raven Lake in the 50's. He then joined Kodak Canada for the rest of his 30-plus working career. Dick's passion for birds extended to flying gliders at SOSA where he achieved his FAI Diamond badge for a 500 km flight. As per Dick's wishes, no memorial service will be held. Donations to the Alzheimer Society are appreciated.

