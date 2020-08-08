RICHARD DOBBS

DOBBS, RICHARD On the 5th day of August, 2020, Richard suddenly passed at the age of 70. He was a loving husband to Eleanor for 46 years, father to Jeff and Jay, grandfather to Damien, Evelyn and Brandon, brother to John, as well as being an uncle to many extended family members. Richard lived in Scarborough for the majority of his life. He enjoyed watching sports and listening to music at a very high volume. His favourite moments were reserved for time spent with his wife, who was his best friend. Richard will be forever missed and our hearts will always be full of memories. Memorial will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11th. Viewing blocks can be verified via Jeff if attending.



