McKINNON, RICHARD DOUGLAS AND LUCINDA LYNN LAWLER August 12, 1939 - May 26, 2020 March 8, 1956 - May 26, 2020 Richard and Lucinda met in 1984 and fell in love. They married in August, 1992, and shared many happy years together. Lucinda was mathematically inclined, a creative and talented artist who worked as an actuarial analyst. Richard was an automotive entrepreneur and avid classic car collector, who will be well remembered for his extraordinary generosity. Lucinda died mere hours before Richard, both of natural causes. Soulmates to the end, they will be sorely missed by daughter/stepdaughter Lillian McKinnon (Graham Fielding), granddaughters, Rowan and Isla, siblings and extended family. A celebration of life will take place in the future when deemed safe. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Alzheimer Society (alz.to) or Breathe (lung.ca).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 14, 2020.