JONES, RICHARD EARL WILSON Passed away peacefully in Toronto on Tuesday, March 27, 2019 in his 84th year. Survived by his sister, Sharon Awad (Said), nephew Brian Awad (Catherine McKellar), niece Michelle Awad (Jack Graham), and by his grand- nephews and grand-nieces Paige, Elias, Amelia and Ephrem. Sadly missed by Trevor Ydreos, his former colleagues and students of Martingrove Collegiate Institute and extended family and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Willard and Lila. Private cremation has taken place. A family burial service in Sarnia is planned. Richard was born and raised in Sarnia. After completing his studies and earning a business degree from The University of Western Ontario in 1957, he began his career in the finance department of Imperial Oil in Toronto. He later found his calling as a high school teacher, beginning at Alderwood C.I. in Etobicoke. Richard left Alderwood as Associate Head and was promoted to Commercial Director at Martingrove C.I. in 1974 where he taught Business Studies and eventually Computer Studies. Richard had a great connection with his students through academics, music, the yearbook, and his sense of humour. He retired from Martingrove in 1998. Retirement allowed Richard much more time to pursue his love of art and music, whether it was a short drive, walk or a WheelTrans trip away. The Canadian Opera Company, Stratford Festival, AGO, McMichael Canadian Art Collection and events like Doors Open T.O. were some of his favourite destinations and events. Richard generously contributed to several charitable community organizations which were important to him. Following his model, donations in his memory to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

