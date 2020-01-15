Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD TRIMBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD FRED DAVID TRIMBLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD FRED DAVID TRIMBLE Obituary
TRIMBLE, RICHARD FRED DAVID 1949-2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that Rick lost his five year battle with Pancreatic Cancer, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the St. Joseph's Health Centre with his loving family by his side. Rick fought his disease with courage, determination and with his stubbornness until his very last day. Rick will be profoundly missed by his wife, the love of his life and best friend for over 50 years, Barbie (nee Lizon). Loving Dad of Paul Trimble, Tanya Quaife (Wesley), and Dodi Trimble-Hayes (Ryan). Proud and adoring Grandpa of Logan and Cayden Quaife and Abby and Samantha Hayes. He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Linda Grindlay (Jim) and Elizabeth Zammit (Peter), brother Brian Trimble, brothers-in-law Dave Lizon (Pat), John Lizon (Nan), Peter Lizon (Margaret), sister-in-law Patti Anderson (Rob) and all their families. A special thank you is extended to nurse Fayron from Local Health Integration Network and to Dr. Toupin and his palliative care team for the wonderful care Rick received. Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, followed by cremation. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in Rick's memory. Please visit Rick's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -