|
|
TRIMBLE, RICHARD FRED DAVID 1949-2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that Rick lost his five year battle with Pancreatic Cancer, on Monday, January 13, 2020, at the St. Joseph's Health Centre with his loving family by his side. Rick fought his disease with courage, determination and with his stubbornness until his very last day. Rick will be profoundly missed by his wife, the love of his life and best friend for over 50 years, Barbie (nee Lizon). Loving Dad of Paul Trimble, Tanya Quaife (Wesley), and Dodi Trimble-Hayes (Ryan). Proud and adoring Grandpa of Logan and Cayden Quaife and Abby and Samantha Hayes. He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Linda Grindlay (Jim) and Elizabeth Zammit (Peter), brother Brian Trimble, brothers-in-law Dave Lizon (Pat), John Lizon (Nan), Peter Lizon (Margaret), sister-in-law Patti Anderson (Rob) and all their families. A special thank you is extended to nurse Fayron from Local Health Integration Network and to Dr. Toupin and his palliative care team for the wonderful care Rick received. Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, followed by cremation. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in Rick's memory. Please visit Rick's Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020