BROWN, RICHARD FREDERICK June 26, 1935 - May 15, 2019 At Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital surrounded by loving family. Devoted husband of 57 years to Marjorie "Mardi" Eileen (nee Heard), predeceased in September of 2014. Loving father of Cynthia, Joanne and Carolyn. Proud grandfather to Olivia, David, James and Eddy. Rick was a career-long Bell Canada technician who in 1990 moved from the suburbs to Big Clear Lake in Arden, ON, where he became a dedicated member of the community. He devoted his time to the Arden Seniors, the Big Clear Lake Cottage Association, and North Frontenac Community Services. Rick loved to sing. He was a singer in a Toronto men's chorus in the 1970s and 80s, and after retirement he joined the Arden Glee Club, The Ardenaires, and the Tay Valley Choir. He will be remembered for his wonderful family barbecues and dedication to the Toronto Blue Jays, his epic backyard bonfires with neighbours and friends on the lake and stories about his adventures as a counsellor at Camp Sunfish on Lake Simcoe and hitchhiking across the prairies in winter with his cousin Charlie. The yellow boathouse won't be the same without Rick sitting on its front ledge. The family wishes to express its heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and PSWs of the Perth Memorial Hospital palliative care unit for their empathetic and attentive care. A celebration of Rick's life will be held in Toronto this Fall.

