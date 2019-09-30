COLYER, Richard Frederick July 6, 1919 – September 23, 2019 Passed away peacefully, at the age of 100, on September 23, 2019. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Gale), Linda (Jim), Dennis (Donna), Valerie (Jack), Rick, Janice (Rick), Marsha (Leo) and George (Rita), eighteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, of 71 years, Enid, and his parents, Walter and Olive Colyer and ten siblings. Richard was a hardworking TTC Driver of 35 years and a founding member of the North York Seniors Snooker Club. He was an avid gardener, cottager and golfer. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Chartwell Lansing Residence for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, with a Celebration of Richard's life to follow at 2 p.m. A private interment will be held at York Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 66 in Richard's memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 30, 2019