RANDALL, RICHARD GARTH "DICK" Passed away at his home on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the age of 85. Cherished husband of Isabell (nee Graham) for 58 years. Much-loved Dad of Dianne and her husband George Hendry of Brooklin and Graham and his wife Jenni of Oshawa. Grandfather of Dean, William, Lauryn and Grady. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, on Tuesday, March 19th from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. A private family service will be held in the Barnes Chapel on Wednesday. In memory of Dick, donations to SickKids Foundation or Brooklin United Church would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting www.barnesmemorial funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019