More Obituaries for RICHARD DEAKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD GEORGE (DICK) DEAKIN

RICHARD GEORGE (DICK) DEAKIN Obituary
DEAKIN, RICHARD (DICK) GEORGE Peacefully passed at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Monday, December 23, 2019 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Beth) for 64 years. Loving father of George (Sheila), Liz (Dave), Catherine, Richard, James (Debbie), and dear father-in-law of Victoria. Proud Grandpa of Christopher (Sandra), Kyle, Matthew (Sarah), Cathleen, Jonathan (Samantha), Michael, Jeremy (Camille), Samuel, Jackson, Nicholas (SallySue), Julia (Lyndon), and honorary Grandpa of Devin. Cherished Great-Grandpa of Adalia, Deiderich, Quinn, and Asher. Survived by his brothers-in-law Ross Gillett and Ken McTaggart (Liz). Predeceased by his sisters Barb Gillett and Pat McTaggart. Dick will be missed by his nieces and nephews, other extended family members, and dear friends. In keeping with Dick's wishes, cremation has taken place, with a celebration of life to occur in the future. To honour Dick's big heart and thankful ethos, donations may be made to a charity of your choice, all of which are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020
