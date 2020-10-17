GILMORE, RICHARD It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Gilmore, on October 14, 2020 in his 94th year. Loving husband of Gwenyth (nee Minaker) for 67 years, dear father to Janice (Matthew Harding), devoted and proud grandpa to David, Michael and Elizabeth. Rich is survived by his much-loved brother Harry (Elaine) and sister Jean (Dave), and was predeceased by brother Bobby (Marion) and sister Dorothy (Harold). Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m. Chapel service to follow at 4 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East (east of Kennedy Rd., and Midland Ave.), 416-293-5211. For any online condolences please visit the website of Ogden Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.