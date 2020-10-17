1/
RICHARD GILMORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILMORE, RICHARD It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Gilmore, on October 14, 2020 in his 94th year. Loving husband of Gwenyth (nee Minaker) for 67 years, dear father to Janice (Matthew Harding), devoted and proud grandpa to David, Michael and Elizabeth. Rich is survived by his much-loved brother Harry (Elaine) and sister Jean (Dave), and was predeceased by brother Bobby (Marion) and sister Dorothy (Harold). Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m. Chapel service to follow at 4 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East (east of Kennedy Rd., and Midland Ave.), 416-293-5211. For any online condolences please visit the website of Ogden Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ogden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved