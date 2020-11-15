McLEAN, RICHARD GORDON Born June 28, 1982 in Windsor; died May 15, 2020 in Toronto Rich was the cherished son of Catherine Borshuk (Steve Gill), and Rory McLean (Donna Murphy). He was a beloved father to Esmee, loving partner to Paula Pena- Navarro, and step-dad to Gael. He is survived by ex-partner Wendy, siblings Bruce, Zoe and Sarah, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who feel his loss keenly. After graduating high school in Ottawa and then from George Brown's culinary program, Rich started a business, attended the University of Toronto and traveled overseas. In recent years, he settled back in Toronto and become a member of IBEW Local 353, working proudly on many buildings downtown including the CIBC Tower. He was a talented chef, amateur philosopher, coffee snob, avid reader and lover of eclectic music. He was invariably the funniest and most interesting guy in the room, and faced his illness with valour and grace. He will be interred at the Toronto Necropolis; family will celebrate his life once borders re-open and we can all gather. Richie, we miss you and will love you forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store