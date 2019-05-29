KIPLING, RICHARD GRAHAM Peacefully passed away at the age of 48, surrounded by his family, at Sunnybrook Hospital, on May 24, 2019. Loving husband of 13 years to Amy Powers. Cherished father of Kaeden, Dylan and Ava. Beloved son of Heather and the late Graham Kipling. Sadly missed by his sisters Jennifer (Manuel) and Cheryl (Larry). Forever remembered by his in-laws Michael and Deanna Powers and sister-in-law Jennifer Powers (Gavin Kelly). Cherished uncle of Michael, Alex, Sammy and Abbey. Richard will be forever missed by many extended family and friends. A Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home (157 Main St. S., Newmarket). A Funeral Mass will take place Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Chrysostom ( 432 Ontario St., Newmarket). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunnybrook Health Sciences.

