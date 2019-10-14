Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD GREEN. View Sign Service Information McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main Street East Milton , ON L9T 1N5 (905)-878-4452 Obituary

GREEN, RICHARD Passed away at the Milton District Hospital on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Richard Green, beloved husband of Barbara Darby. Loving father of Jeffrey, Christopher and David (Shana). Sadly missed by his grandchildren; Brianna, Caspar and Theo. Richard is survived by his brother Robert Green (Valerie), brother-in-law Thomas Bell (Leslee) and is a dear uncle to David, Julie, Lesley, Bryan, Gregory and their families. Richard was predeceased by his daughter Michelle, parents Dixon and Alice Green and sister Judith. Richard began and was the owner of Green Belting Industries, retiring in 2003 to enjoy cruising and his home in the Bahamas. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, on Monday from 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Richard to Milton District Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at

