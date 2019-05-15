GRIGORS, RICHARD It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Richard Grigors, affectionately known by family and friends as 'Poopsie'. Loving husband of Zane, father of Anita (Glen) and Zinta (Viktors), grandfather of Teika (Adam), Nora (Maris) and Aleks, great-grandfather of Arija, brother-in-law of Guna (Juris) and Maris (Sarma), and uncle to many in his native Latvia. He died peacefully May 12, 2019 in his 94th year, surrounded by love, after a long and fulfilling life. We will remember his generosity, humour, intellect, ingenuity and above all, love of family. He was our hero and role model, who showed us how to live life with integrity and compassion. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15th, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. and funeral on Thursday, May 16th, 2:00 p.m., with visitation 1 hour prior, at York Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Rd., Toronto. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to LRDF ("Latvia Relief and Development Fund"): "Donation for the Museum of the Occupation", c/o Dagnija Staško, 16 Elterwater Ave., Nepean, ON K2H 5J2, Canada). Vieglas smiltis, Poopsie.

