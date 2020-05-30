RICHARD HOLMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLMAN, RICHARD 1936 - 2020 Toronto Photo-Engravers Union Local 35P It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard, on Friday, May 15, 2020, in his 84th year, peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto. Richard was the best friend and beloved husband of Helen for over 62 years. Loving father to Richard (Kathryn), Michael and Pamela (Joseph); grandfather to Danielle (James), Tyler (Danielle) and Clayton (Beth): papa to Stephanie and Nicholas; and great-grandfather to Curtis and Eric. Richard was a member with the Toronto Photo-Engravers Union Local 35P since 1957. Funeral arrangements and a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved