HOLMAN, RICHARD 1936 - 2020 Toronto Photo-Engravers Union Local 35P It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard, on Friday, May 15, 2020, in his 84th year, peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto. Richard was the best friend and beloved husband of Helen for over 62 years. Loving father to Richard (Kathryn), Michael and Pamela (Joseph); grandfather to Danielle (James), Tyler (Danielle) and Clayton (Beth): papa to Stephanie and Nicholas; and great-grandfather to Curtis and Eric. Richard was a member with the Toronto Photo-Engravers Union Local 35P since 1957. Funeral arrangements and a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date.



