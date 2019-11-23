BUSK, RICHARD J. Rick passed away peacefully Saturday, November 2, 2019. Rick was predeceased by parents Ken and Jeanne Busk. Survived by his wife Maria and sister Janet. Rick will be greatly missed by the Top and Flynn families. Rick attended Upper Canada College and graduated from Paul Smith's College. He began his career working with his dad at the Babloor Hotel, a well known Toronto pub and restaurant. Later he had a successful career as a mortgage broker. Rick was well known at the farm in Ravenna as "the Rocket Man", also fondly remembered as the mixologist at family gatherings. Please remember Rick with a toast at happy hour. Special thanks to the paramedics, police and all the medical professionals that assisted Rick, they are our heroes.

