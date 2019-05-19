MESTIERI, RICHARD J. May 17, 2019 Age 54, loving father of Martin, Sean and Andrew Mestieri; beloved son of Renzo and the late Laura (nee Benasi) Mestieri; dear friend of Terri Soro; also survived by his former wife Lee Elderkin-Mestieri. The family will be present on Wednesday from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Tonawanda Chapel), 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Amelia Church at 11:30 a.m. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 19, 2019