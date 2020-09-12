1/1
RICHARD JAMES "RICK" CAMERON
CAMERON, RICHARD JAMES "RICK" April 17, 1935 - September 4, 2020 Passed away peacefully, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Rick wore many hats in his life; career air man, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. No matter what came his way, family was first. It came as no surprise that he dedicated most of his final years caring for his wife of 65 years. The family takes great comfort knowing he has been reunited with his Peggy. The family will be having a private burial on Friday, September 11, 2020, and will provide details regarding a possible celebration of life at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 12, 2020.
